TaaS Hits Market Cap of $6.82 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,241.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007681 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058696 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010582 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064849 BTC.
TaaS Profile
TaaS is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.
Buying and Selling TaaS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.