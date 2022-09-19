TaaS (TAAS) Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges

TaaS (TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,821.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010817 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005455 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00063214 BTC.

TAAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ The TaaS team has come to the decision to terminate Token-as-a-Service and distribute assets to token owners, and move over to developing new products and services, which they will present to the Community in due course. Together with the support of the Community, within just 24 months of operation, TaaS exceeded 16.5 million USDT equivalent in quarterly payouts, with an est. 220% ROI. Token-as-a-Service instrument fulfilled its objective to play a pioneering role in the development of blockchain ecosystem, increase technology adoption, and develop market tools and knowledge base. During the course of a journey, we supported over 35 early stage projects. With a goal to maximize utility of every TaaS member involved, Taas have decided to distribute assets to token owners. “

