TaaS (TAAS) Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges

TaaS (TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,821.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005196 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00059966 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010817 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005455 BTC.
- BitDAO (BIT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002524 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00063214 BTC.
TaaS Profile
TAAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.
Buying and Selling TaaS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.