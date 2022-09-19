Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $457,377.83 and $3,613.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol’s launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users.Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least.”

