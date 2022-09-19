Tap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $84.00 (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Tap has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $431,335.32 and approximately $84.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00119173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00861446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Tap

Tap was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global.

Tap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

