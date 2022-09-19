Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $6,491,548.02 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of TGT stock opened at $164.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Target
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.