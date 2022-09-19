Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Purchases $296,608.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $296,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TARS opened at $14.80 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $394.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.36.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

