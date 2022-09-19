Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Purchases $296,608.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $296,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of TARS opened at $14.80 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $394.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.36.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.