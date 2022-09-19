TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $122.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.70. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

