Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 79.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,887,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Shares of DG opened at $243.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.