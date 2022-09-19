Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $280.29 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

