Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.11% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AIT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIT opened at $104.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $101.64. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $121.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

