Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,073,000 after acquiring an additional 71,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,707,000 after acquiring an additional 119,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,963 shares of company stock worth $5,683,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globe Life Trading Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Globe Life stock opened at $102.26 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

