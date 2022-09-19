Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.07 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,065,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 611,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

