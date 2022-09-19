Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,191 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

WM stock opened at $169.34 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

