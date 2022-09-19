Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,400 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KT were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 35.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Up 1.9 %

KT stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About KT

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.