Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,790 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $84.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.52. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.89.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

