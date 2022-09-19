Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 25,911 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 25,911 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,457 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,677 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,658 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $81,256,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,330 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

