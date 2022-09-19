Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,014 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

