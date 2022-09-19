Teck Resources’ (TECK.B) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

TECK.B stock opened at C$42.57 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$29.21 and a 1 year high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.54 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.40.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

