Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target Cut to €4.10 by Analysts at Barclays

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €4.68 ($4.78) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.36.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,435,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,528 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 652,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.