Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Price Target Cut to 110.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from 125.00 to 110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Telenor ASA stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

