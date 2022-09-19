Telos Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.20 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $47.20 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Telos has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00090225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00083374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00021287 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007718 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is www.telos.net.

Telos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

