TEMCO (TEMCO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $95,367.00

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $95,367.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io/#. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs.

Buying and Selling TEMCO

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information.TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace.”

