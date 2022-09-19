TEN Price Tops $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, TEN has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One TEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEN has a market cap of $455,722.57 and approximately $11,213.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004829 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000383 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030327 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

TEN Profile

TEN is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2021. TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TEN, the Token Enrichment Network, is powered by Binance Smart Chain, TEN Finance leverages the innovations brought to the market by first generation DeFi projects and integrates emerging technologies to enhance yield optimization in a simple yet efficient manner.TEN simplifies the staking process with the most liquid BSC Liquidity Pools while provides a robust yield earning environment for the users.”

