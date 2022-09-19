Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 312.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 1.32. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $118,750.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $118,750.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,911. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.