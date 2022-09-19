TenUp Trading Down 23.9% This Week (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. TenUp has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $94,133.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenUp has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp’s launch date was December 10th, 2018. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenUp is tenup.io.

TenUp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenup smart is a project initiated to launch MetaVerse solutions by Pakistani crypto influencer Waqar Zaka in collaboration with NED University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan.”

