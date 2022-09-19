Terra Virtua Kolect Reaches Market Cap of $37.67 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $37.67 million and $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is www.terravirtua.io. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is a cross-platform non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that offers a curated marketplace for NFT creators and collectors to interact. The Terra Virtua Kolect platform spans web, PC and mobile AR/VR environments.The Terra Virtua Kolect project raised $2.6 million in three rounds of token sales. Some of Terra Virtua’s partners for creating digital collectibles include Legendary Entertainment and Paramount Pictures.Terra Virtua was formed as a project in 2017, but its utility token TVK only launched on Dec. 16, 2021.”

