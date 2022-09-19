Terracoin Market Capitalization Achieves $281,504.13 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $281,504.13 and approximately $147.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,171.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.72 or 0.00577538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00256080 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00051740 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Diamond Launch (DLC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine.It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin.The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

