The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $144.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.93. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

