The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,604 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $55,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EL opened at $239.38 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.09. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

