The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 175 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 225 ($2.72) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 108.36 ($1.31) on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,806.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.45.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

