The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €38.20 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.20 ($38.98) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Performance

VNA stock opened at €24.42 ($24.92) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.36. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €25.35 ($25.87) and a fifty-two week high of €56.24 ($57.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.