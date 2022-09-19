The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $326.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

