The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€78.70” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.70 ($80.31) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($94.90) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($93.88) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 1.2 %

FRA LEG opened at €67.28 ($68.65) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($100.51). The company has a 50 day moving average of €80.50 and a 200-day moving average of €91.12.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.