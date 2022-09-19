The Graph (GRT) Market Cap Reaches $703.23 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $703.23 million and approximately $43.58 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00117764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00874137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

