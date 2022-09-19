The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

