The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PG opened at $138.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.