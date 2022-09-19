The Sandbox Market Cap Achieves $1.23 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00004357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $276.38 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker.As the Sandbox virtual world is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, it is secured by the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The SAND token is a standard version ERC-20 token, which means owners can stake it and benefit from staking rewards. Unlike the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism employed by the Bitcoin blockchain, PoS does not require vast amounts of electrical or computing power to validate transactions. It relies on stakeholders with the largest holdings in SAND tokens. The PoS consensus mechanism allows for a lot of diverse applications while still ensuring the security of staked funds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

