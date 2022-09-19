The Sandbox Market Cap Achieves $1.23 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00004357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $276.38 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00111270 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00877168 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
The Sandbox Coin Profile
The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The Sandbox Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
