The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $221.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.00.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

