The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 321,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Walt Disney by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 489,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,851,000 after purchasing an additional 183,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $108.25 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $185.90. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average of $113.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.