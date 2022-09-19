Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lowered by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 4.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.64.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $541.28 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.78. The company has a market capitalization of $212.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

