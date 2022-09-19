TheVig Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (VIG)

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, TheVig has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TheVig coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TheVig has a market cap of $772,961.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 89.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TheVig Coin Profile

TheVig (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. TheVig’s official website is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TheVig Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheVig should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TheVig using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

