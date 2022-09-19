Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $529.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.