Thunder Token Trading Up 7.9% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001564 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ride2Earn (RDN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.