Tidal Finance Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 4% against the dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $284,832.30 and $193,590.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. The official website for Tidal Finance is www.tidal.finance. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

