TigerCash Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $359,947.30 and $1.91 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,351.88 or 1.00021737 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.