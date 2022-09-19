TokenSwap (TP) Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week

TokenSwap (TP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One TokenSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenSwap has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. TokenSwap has a market cap of $3,768.47 and $18,104.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,525.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00058069 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010428 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00062622 BTC.

TokenSwap is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenSwap is www.tokenswap.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

