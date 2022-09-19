Tokes (TKS) Price Tops $0.0160

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00088494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00080002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00020610 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007675 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry.Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

