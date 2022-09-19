Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $1.49

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00007641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $31.92 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @Tokamak_Network.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

