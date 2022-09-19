TOP Achieves Market Cap of $1.71 Million (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, TOP has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TOP has a market cap of $1.71 million and $79,839.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,531.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010425 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00062800 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

TOP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

