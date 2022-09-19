Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Research Coverage Started at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NYSE:MODG opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

